Fisher Cats RHP T.J. Zeuch Named Pitcher of the Week

June 18, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) RHP T.J. Zeuch (Zoik) has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of June 11 - 17.

Zeuch held the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) to just two hits over eight shutout innings with a walk and four strikeouts in Thursday's 3-0 win, his only start of the week. The RubberDucks boast the second highest-scoring offense in the Eastern League, averaging 5.058 runs per game. The Fisher Cats rank first, averaging 5.059 runs per contest.

Thursday's start was the longest of Zeuch's career, and continued an impressive stretch for the Blue Jays No. 4 pitching prospect (MLB.com). In five starts since May 23, Zeuch is 5-0 with a 1.51 ERA. During that time he's led the league in wins (5), while ranking third in batting average against (.189), fourth in WHIP (0.95), and fourth in ERA (1.51).

Zeuch, a 22-year-old from Mason, Ohio, is the highest MLB draft pick in University of Pittsburgh history (21st overall in 2016). Since getting the call up to Double-A on May 8, the sinkerballer is 5-2 with a 2.81 ERA in eight starts for the Fisher Cats, and leads the league with a 1.90 ground-out to fly-out ratio.

This award is New Hampshire's first Eastern League Pitcher of the Week since Wilmer Font, who earned the honor in 2016 (August 15-21). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won two Player of the Week awards this season, along with Player of the Month for May.

After a three-game series on the road in Erie, the Fisher Cats next homestand opens on Friday, June 22 with the first of three games with the Reading Fightin Phils at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. For tickets and info, visit NHFisherCats.com.

