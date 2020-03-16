Fisher Cats National Anthem Contest Moved...To the Internet

Manchester, N.H. - Through the magic of the Internet, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are introducing a new way to participate in their annual national anthem contest: online video submissions.

Using this form, singers of all ages are invited to submit videos of themselves performing the Star Spangled Banner via media upload or video link.

Submissions will be accepted until March 25 at 4 p.m. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to perform the national anthem at a Fisher Cats home game.

The in-person national anthem auditions scheduled for March 25 have been cancelled.

