Fisher Cats Host the 13th Annual Dartmouth Health Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5k

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, through their long-standing partnership with Millennium Running and sponsorship of Dartmouth Health, will be hosting their annual 5K race on Thanksgiving Day.

The race began in 2011 as a joint venture of Millennium Running and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and has grown into New Hampshire's largest Thanksgiving Day 5K. Having continuously run each year since its inception, the 2023 edition is expected to see over 2,000 registrants run or walk the course.

"Our annual Thanksgiving 5K has grown into one of New Hampshire's favorite running events," said assistant general manager Brandon Caron. "We look forward to working with Dartmouth Health and Millennium Running to gather thousands of runners at Delta Dental Stadium again".

The course begins with a common START/FINISH line in Center Field of the Delta Dental Stadium warning track. The 3.1-mile course then heads out of the stadium's right field to Commercial St and incorporates a loop through Manchester's historic mill yard and returns to finish inside back at Center Field in the Stadium.

A portion of proceeds from the Dartmouth Health Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5K will go to the race's official charity beneficiary, the New Hampshire Food Bank. The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, serves as the only food bank in the state, working to provide nutritious food and resources to the hundreds of thousands of New Hampshire residents that are food insecure.

"Millennium Running takes great pride in not only producing the best events possible for our running community, but more importantly, we are proud to give back to our local community" said John Mortimer, Millennium Running owner & founder. "Our signature events such as the Dartmouth Health Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5K and event planning services, have helped raise over $ 1,000,000 for our charitable partners".

The Fisher Cats open their 20th anniversary season on Friday, April 5 with a three-game road trip against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The home opener of Delta Dental Stadium will be on Tuesday, April 9 against the Somerset Patriots.

2024 full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

