Fisher Cats Backyard BBQ Burrito Advances to Final 4 of MiLB Contest

June 15, 2018





Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) aren't just a first place team on the diamond; they're on their way to a first place finish at the concession stands as well.

The Fisher Cats' Quadruple B -- a beef brisket barbecue burrito -- has advanced to the Final 4 of the 2018 BUSH's Home Run Recipes contest, and fan voting is currently underway. The contest began on June 1, and included over 60 of the best food items in Minor League Baseball.

The Fisher Cats face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Reds Double-A), Round Rock Express (Rangers Triple-A) and Erie SeaWolves (Tigers Double-A) for a chance to advance to the championship round. Final 4 voting ends on Sunday at midnight, and fans can vote through NHFisherCats.com.

"It's a complete backyard barbecue wrapped in a burrito blanket," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "I'd put the Quadruple B up against any ballpark menu item in the country -- it's that good."

The official recipe: beef brisket slow cooked with a secret brown sugar rub, homemade Carolina slaw, bacon cooked and diced to perfection and BUSH's Baked Beans, all stuffed in a 12" tortilla and drizzled with Carolina hot sauce.

The contest ends on June 20, and the winning team will host an exclusive award presentation from Duke the golden retriever.

Fisher Cats fans can order a Quadruple B at the Salsa Cart at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium when the Fisher Cats return home on June 22 for a seven-game homestand against the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

