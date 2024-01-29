Fisher Cats Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announce the 2024 coaching staff for their Double-A affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats as they embark on their 20th anniversary season.

Cesar Martin returns to manage the team for a fourth consecutive season. "We look forward to a successful 2024 both on and off the field as we celebrate our 20th anniversary season, and we have excellent on-field leadership with Cesar and this talented coaching staff," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "Cesar does a tremendous job embracing our community and the fans who come to Delta Dental Stadium."

During the 2023 season, Cesar reached a career milestone by collecting his 600 win as a manager. Prior to his time with the Fisher Cats, Martin spent two seasons managing the Lansing Lugnuts and was the 2019 Florida State League Manager of the Year with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The Fisher Cats staff also features some New England roots. Hingham, MA native Jake McGuiggan will serve as the bench coach after spending the past three seasons in the development role with Triple-A Buffalo. Jake also attended and played baseball for Harvard University.

Mitch Huckabay returns for his second season with the Fisher Cats.The 2023 season was a solid year at the plate under Mitch with the Fisher Cats finishing in the top five of the Eastern League for doubles, homeruns, and runs batted in.

Overseeing the arms of the roster are newcomers to New Hampshire. Joel Bonnett will take over as the pitching coach and Eric Yardley as the bullpen coach. Yardley brings big league experience having played in over 50 games as a reliver for the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. Joel arrives to New Hampshire coming off the heels of a Northwest League championship with Blue Jays Single-A affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians which featured many talented pitchers who eventually got the call-up to New Hampshire in the second half of the season.

Position coaches George Carroll and Delta Cleary Jr. make their way to New Hampshire for the 20th anniversary season. Carroll played in the Cape Cod League earlier in his baseball career. Cleary Jr. played in nearly 700 games in the minor leagues after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2008.

New head athletic trainer Roelvis Vargas alongside assistant athletic trainer Dalton Holemo join the team in 2024. Strength and conditioning coach Casey Callison is back with the Fisher Cats for a fourth straight season, accompanied by the new addition of Zach Kollar as the assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Other new additions to the coaching staff include team nutritionist Stephanie Xavier, team chef Geoffrey Soriano, and technology and coaching assistant Branden Gonzalez. Raul Pimentel will continue his time in New Hampshire in the role as the mental performance coach.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium, beginning Tuesday, April 9th, with a six-game series against the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate,Somerset Patriots. Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

