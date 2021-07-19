Fisher Cats 3B Vinny Capra Named Player of the Week in Double-A Northeast League

July 19, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, NH - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) third baseman Vinny Capra has been named Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week for the period of July 12-18.

During the Fisher Cats' 4-2 road series win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) last week at Dunkin' Donuts Park, Capra hit .455 with two home runs, three doubles, two triples, nine RBI, and a blistering 1.584 OPS in six games.

Capra drove in all nine of those runs during the first two games of the series. He went 4-for-5 on Tuesday with a double, a triple, and five RBI. On Wednesday, Capra hit a pair of two run homers -- one in the eighth and one in the ninth -- to power New Hampshire to a comeback win.

The Blue Jays' 20th round pick (2018) out of the University of Richmond is enjoying a breakout season in his second year with the Fisher Cats. Through 40 games, he's batting .372 with a career-high six home runs, along with 10 doubles, four triples, and a 1.093 OPS.

This is New Hampshire's second Player of the Week honor in 2021, as Capra joins catcher Gabriel Moreno as the only other Fisher Cat to receive the award this year.

The Fisher Cats begin a six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) on Tuesday at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Homestand highlights include Atlas Fireworks presented by Hyundai as part of Space Night on Thursday, Christmas in July with an ornament giveaway from Northeast Delta Dental for the first 500 fans on Friday, Atlas Fireworks thanks to the Executive Health and Sports Center on Saturday, and Dasani presents Blue's Clues & You! Day on Sunday, with Kids Run the Bases after the game thanks to the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission, Division of Enforcement.

For tickets and information, visit NHFisherCats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.