Firstenergy Stadium to Host Community Event

The R-Phils are excited to announce a "Party with a Purpose" family-friendly food and drink outdoor event on Thursday, June 11th at FirstEnergy Stadium. As per the latest guidance from the State of Pennsylvania, outdoor dining establishments are permitted to reopen. In keeping with the guidelines for outdoor dining, and social distancing, the event will be limited to a small number of people.

The event will take place in Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza, as well as on the field at America's Classic Ballpark! Gates will open at 5:45 and the concession stand will be open from 6-9PM. Fans will also have access to the field to have a catch and spread out. It is the idea that this will be a fun event to benefit the community and have a chance to enjoy a great night outdoors at the ballpark.

There will be table seating in the plaza as well as on the field. Registration is limited to follow state guidelines and must be pre-purchased. The cost is $5 and all proceeds will benefit Berks County Quarantine Open Mic. More information, and the link to purchase passes to attend, can be found online at milb.com/reading/events/2020.

This will hopefully be the first of many "Party with a Purpose" nights. The Acoustic Carrot will be the host and select mascots will make appearances and be available for photos. In addition, the R-Phils award-winning ballpark food will be available to all attendees. The Grand Slam Grill and the Yuengling Hometown Taproom will be open! Please note - All transactions for food and drink will be credit card purchases, so as to avoid handling cash.

The reopening will be a measured process and the need for patience and understanding by all fans will be key to success. Any service limitations or restrictions are intended to protect the health and well-being of all of our R-Phils fans, and we trust that you will adhere to the guidelines. The R-Phils will do anything we can to accommodate their fanbase so long as everyone remains compliant to Governor Wolf's guidance.

Please read the reopening plan in detail and familiarize yourself with these procedures. R-Phils staff will be busy providing the best service possible to our fans. They ask for your cooperation in taking responsibility for your own actions and behaviors. Again, patience and understanding will be key for everyone to have a successful transition.

GUIDELINES AND SAFETY PROCEDURES:

Tables for seating will be provided throughout Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza at FirstEnergy Stadium. In accordance with State mandated guidelines, the R-Phils will provide at least six feet between parties at tables. The occupancy will not exceed 12 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Each event will benefit a charitable organization, and each attendee will pre-purchase pass to attend. This will allow the R-Phils to guarantee that the number of attendees does not exceed allowable levels, and guarantee that there will be plenty of space for social distancing throughout the event.

Each attendee family group will be listed on a pass list at the entrance at each event. As you approach the entrance to Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza at FirstEnergy Stadium, an R-Phils staff member, while practicing proper social distancing, will confirm that your family group is listed on that evening's pre-purchased pass list.

All indoor areas of the stadium, other than the bathrooms, will be closed.

Dining will be offered in the open-air outdoor areas of Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza and on the field (weather permitting) at FirstEnergy Stadium. There will be no seating at the bar.

Attendees will be asked to wear a mask while entering and exiting FirstEnergy Stadium, and when not seated at your table. Once seated at your table, you will be welcome to remove your mask so as to enjoy your food and drink with your family group.

Employees will wear masks and gloves when in fan-facing situations and food/drink areas.

Cleaning treatment of all areas will occur prior to each event. Additional cleaning will continue throughout the event, including tables, and focus on high traffic areas.

All food and bar service transactions will be conducted with CREDIT CARD ONLY - No Cash.

All attendees will be asked to vacate each night by 9:30PM, so we can properly clean the area again.

Staffing levels will remain limited to minimize the chance of virus spread. All employee temperatures are checked upon arrival to the R-Phils.

Finally, please remember that our diverse fanbase and staff have differing views about the virus and its ability to spread. We respect the fact that some of you may not yet feel comfortable visiting FirstEnergy Stadium and understand if you feel safer staying at home for now. We will happily welcome you back when you are ready to return to America's Classic Ballpark.

The R-Phils hope this can be a safe environment for a community event and a great opportunity to experience what many people have been missing recently. Visit milb.com/reading/events/2020 for more information. Please direct all [email protected], text 610-370-BALL, or call the R-Phils at 610-370-BALL.

We hope to see you at our next "Party with a Purpose" family-friendly event!

