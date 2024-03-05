First Year Stingers Ready for 2024 Season

March 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers announce today that they have signed three first year Stingers. Augustana University junior Trevor Winterstein (outfield), University of Evansville junior Harrison Taubert (outfield), and Florida Gulf Coast freshman Derek Lopez (catcher),

Winterstein, established himself as an everyday outfielder for the Augustana Vikings. The 2023 season was a break out campaign for the young left-handed bat. In his sophomore season Trevor battered the opposing arms with a .294 BA, .438 SLG%, and reaching base at a rate of 38.9%. His torment on the opposition was not isolated to swinging the stick. Speed does not slump, and speed is a significant factor of Trevor's game. On top of swiping 37 bags last season, he owned a .977 fielding percentage with only three errors in the 130 fielding attempts. The combination of reaching base at a high rate and game changing speed could prove to be a dynamic weapon. Field Manager Freddy Smith will be eager to deploy such a weapon in Willmar.

Trevor has a deep resume of success. He has been named NSIC Player of the week, is a NSIC Champion, and performed on the big stage. Going 4-5 with two RBI, three runs scored, and three stolen bases to push the Vikings to the DII College World Series over Minnesota State on May 27th.

Taubert, consistently held down a spot in the lineup with his production from the right side of the plate. In Harrison's 2023 season, he led Northeast Community College with a .365 batting average, 67 hits, 13 home runs, 61 RBI, eight triples, and an on-base percentage of .479. He continually outshined the competition. Harrison led the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in triples, while ranking second in slugging percentage and extra-base hits, fifth in home runs, eighth in RBI, and tenth in batting average and on-base percentage.

Harrison's game has earned him multiple honors as a college athlete. He was awarded the JBB Third Team All-America honors and named to the Northeast second-team All-Region 11.

Lopez, is starting his first season of college baseball for the Eagles. Derek will be looking to enhance his game and learn from senior catcher Mac Moise. Derek has a great role model to mirror his game off the defensively strong senior.

His senior year of high school Derek hit .353 with a .532 OBP, five homers, 24 hits, and 29 RBI. He showed off the arm catching 10 runners stealing and picking off two. The catching standout balanced education and athletics. He was an AP honor student and National Honor Society member.

The Willmar Stingers are excited to welcome Winterstein, Taubert, and Lopez to the Beehive! All three of these athletes will be strong additions to the staff. The extra outfield and catching depth can only give Freddy Smith more flexibility with high quality talent. The 2024 Willmar Stingers Home Opener is May 29th vs the Badlands Big Sticks.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer that includes the 2024 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night.

For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 5, 2024

First Year Stingers Ready for 2024 Season - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.