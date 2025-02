First XV: WK2: 2025

February 25, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Ma'ake Muti - Miami Sharks

19 Ruck Arrivals

Nine Tackles Made

Eight Ball Carries Made

Hooker, Dylan Fawsitt - Chicago Hounds

One Try Scored

20 Ruck Arrivals

Nine Tackles Made

Tighthead Prop, Darcy Breen - san Diego legion

20 Ruck Arrivals

Nine Tackles Made

Nine Ball Carries Made

Left Lock, James Scott - Chicago Hounds

14 Lineout Takes

18 Ruck Arrivals

Eight Tackles Made

Right Lock, Gavin Thornbury - Utah Warriors

16 Tackles Made

15 Ruck Arrivals

Five Lineout Takes

Blindside Flanker, Christian Poidevin - san diego Legion

18 Tackles Made

38 Ruck Arrivals

33 Meters Made

Openside Flanker, Manuel Ardao - Miami Sharks

One Try Scored

17 Tackles Made

76 Meters Made

No 8., SAM Tuifua - Houston sabercats

One Try Scored

75 Meters Made

14 Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Richard Judd - San Diego legion

One Try Scored

294 Kicking Meters

38 Meters Made

Fly-half, D'Angelo Leulia - Utah Warriors

15 Points Scored

140 Kicking Meters

14 Tackles Made

Left Wing, Joe Mano - Utah Warriors

Two Tries Scored

46 Meters Made

Six Ruck Arrivals

Inside Center, Spencer Jones - Utah warriors

One Try Scored

82 Meteres Made

Five Tackles Made

Outside Center, Dom Akina - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

121 Meters Gained

16 Ruck Arrivals

Right Wing, Jeremy Misailegalu - HouSTON SaberCats

One Try Scored

41 Meters Gained

13 Ruck Arrivals

Fullback, Cooper Coats - NOlA GolD

Two Tries Scored

134 Meters Made

133 Kicking Meters

