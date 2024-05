First XV: WK12: 2024

May 21, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Dane Zander - RFCLA

19 Ruck Arrivals

32 Meters Gained

Two Defensive Turnovers Won

Hooker, Ben Strang - RFCLA

One Try Scored

23 Ruck Arrivals

24 Meters Gained

Tighthead Prop, Darcy Breen - San Diego Legion

32 Meters Gained

14 Ruck Arrivals

Five Tackles Made

Left Lock, Frank Lochore - Utah Warriors

76 Meters Gained

31 Ruck Arrivals

Two Lineout Takes

Right Lock, Reegan O'Gorman - RFCLA

28 Ruck Arrivals

16 Tackles Made

Three Defensive Turnovers Won

Blindside Flanker, Piers von Dadelszen - New England Free Jacks

One Try Scored

14 Tackles Made

23 Ruck Arrivals

Openside Flanker, makeen Alikhan - Dallas Jackals

21 Tackles Made

26 Meters Gained

17 Ruck Arrivals

No 8., Semi Kunatani - RFCLA

Two Tries Scored

62 Meters Gained

22 Ruck Arrivals

Scrum-half, Andre Warner - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

63 Kicking Meters Gained

Six Tackles Made

Fly-half, Cliven Loubser - Anthem RC

14 Points Scored

158 Meters Gained

234 Kicking Meters Gained

Left Wing, Julian Dominguez - Chicago Hounds

Two Tries Scored

57 Meters Gained

Two Tackles Made

Inside Center, Wayne van der Bank - New England Free Jacks

One Try Scored

109 Meters Gained

14 Ruck Arrivals

Outside Center, Jordan Jackson-Hope - NOLA Gold

20 Tackles Made

21 Meters Gained

Three Defenders Beaten

Right Wing, Seimou Smith - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

83 Meters Gained

Five Tackles Made

Fullback, Caleb Makene - Utah Warriors

187 Meters Gained

12 Ruck Arrivals

Seven Defenders Beaten

Major League Rugby Stories from May 21, 2024

