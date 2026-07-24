First Touch? No. First-Time Finish. #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2026
- Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium to Celebrate Global Fútbol Night, Presented by Verizon - Houston Dash
- Bay FC looks for Third Straight Win in Friday Night Matchup at Houston Dash - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC, Goalkeeper Leah Freeman Agrees to Mutual Contract Termination - San Diego Wave FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC - July 24, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Look to Reset at Home against Chicago Stars FC - Orlando Pride
- With an Emphasis on Defense, Royals Look for First Ever Win at North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals Hit the Road Seeking Consecutive Wins against North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Inter.co Stadium Marks Next Chapter in Partnership with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Readies for Top-Four Clash at Portland - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Portland Thorns Forward Morgan Weaver Removed from Season-Ending Injury List - Portland Thorns FC
- Denver Summit FC Extends Rookie Midfielder Devin Lynch - Denver Summit FC
- Panini America and Gotham FC Launch Multi-Year Partnership - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Partner with Mayor John Whitmire to Provide 10,000 Free Tickets to 2026 Matches for Houstonians - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Signs Midfielder Mélissa Bethi - Washington Spirit
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