First Time for Everything!: Rhode Island FC's Zach Herivaux Is USL Championship Player of the Week

July 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 20 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Rhode Island FC midfielder Zach Herivaux voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he recorded the first two-goal performance of his career in the Championship to lead RIFC to victory away to Birmingham Legion FC last Wednesday night.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.