First Professional Baseball Game at NelsonCorp Field on Display

August 3, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The Clinton LumberKings' season may have been cancelled, but that is not stopping professional baseball from being on display. The LumberKings will be welcoming fans out to NelsonCorp Field to watch the Cubs and Cardinals game in the Picnic Garden area on Sunday, August 9th at 6 pm.The game will be on display with an LG 65' 4K TV courtesy of Zirkelbach Home Appliance.

There is no cost of admission for this event. The entry gate located on 6th Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 5 pm. First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm.

Guests can take advantage of concession deals for food and beverages. $2 cans of beer and bottles of soda or water, along with special food prices will be available.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.