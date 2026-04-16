First Pro Goal for Taig Healy!!!
Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video
Taig Healy scored his first professional goal 44 seconds into the match, which was enough to earn Fort Wayne FC its first win as a professional side, defeating Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium. #usl #uslonyoutube
Sign up for our newsletters: https://www.uslchampionship.com/newsletter https://www.uslsuperleague.com/newsletter/
https://uslsoccer.com/
For more content and social media:
USL Championship https://linktr.ee/UnitedSoccerLeague
USL League One https://linktr.ee/uslleagueone
Gainbridge Super League https://linktr.ee/GainbridgeSuperLeague
USL W League https://linktr.ee/USLWLeague
USL League Two https://linktr.ee/uslleaguetwo
USL HQ https://linktr.ee/USLHQ
United Soccer League One Stories from April 16, 2026
- Match Preview: 4.19 NYC v MAD - Forward Madison FC
- FC Naples Pushes Orlando City SC to the Brink in Historic Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Battle - FC Naples
- One Knox SC Notches Historic 'Cupset' over DC United - One Knoxville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne FC Stories
- Fort Wayne Football Club Unveils Black Home Kits in Front of 400 Fans at Parkview Mirro Center
- Taig Healy Scores 44 Seconds in to Propel Fort Wayne Football Club to 1st Pro Victory
- Fort Wayne Football Club Readies to Face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in Matchup of Well-Rested Teams
- Goalkeeper Alex Grow Added to Fort Wayne Football Club Roster and Ian Abbey Converted to Standard Contract
- Kabiru Gafar, Standout at University of Indianapolis, Joins Fort Wayne Football Club Roster