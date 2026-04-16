First Pro Goal for Taig Healy!!!

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Taig Healy scored his first professional goal 44 seconds into the match, which was enough to earn Fort Wayne FC its first win as a professional side, defeating Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium. #usl #uslonyoutube

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United Soccer League One Stories from April 16, 2026

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