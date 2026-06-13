UFL DC Defenders

First Points of the United Bowl

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


Matty Ice with the first points of the United Bowl presented by Capital One Bank!

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United Football League Stories from June 13, 2026


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