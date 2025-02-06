First-Place Stars Face Rival Lancers this Weekend

February 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars take on the Omaha Lancers in a home-and-home set this weekend. The series opens up Friday night at 7:05 at the Ice Box and continues Saturday at 6:05 at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Lincoln (28-11-1-0) is in the midst of a nine-game winning streak, its longest since winning 10 consecutive contests Feb. 23-Mar. 17, 2018. The Stars went on the road last weekend and defeated three different opponents over three days in three different cities. The Stars earned two one-goal victories with a 6-5 win at Cedar Rapids last Friday and a 4-3 win at Sioux City last Saturday while topping the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Dubuque Fighting Saints, with a 6-1 win last Saturday.

With last weekend's three victories, Lincoln holds the top record in the entire USHL at 28-11-1-0. The Stars have won the Anderson Cup for the USHL's best record three times (1999-00, 2000-01 and 2002-03). Lincoln is also looking to win its franchise's third Clark Cup as the USHL's playoff champion for the third time in franchise history (1997, 2003).

Omaha (6-28-4-1) enters the weekend on a 21-game losing streak (0-18-2-1) after losing three home games last weekend with 7-0 and 5-1 losses to Madison and a 3-2 loss to Fargo. Last Sunday was only the fifth time during this losing streak that an opponent has scored three-goals-or-less. The Lancers are looking to get back in the win column for the first time since Nov. 16. Omaha is a combined 39-107-12-5 over the last three seasons with a .239 winning percentage. Should they suffer 12 more regulation losses, it would mark the second straight season and the fourth time in franchise history losing at least 40 games in a season (1986-87 and 1987-88).

With over 3,700 tickets sold as of noon Thursday, the Stars are anticipating their largest crowd since 2019 on Friday night. Lincoln had its largest home crowd of the season two weeks ago on Jan. 25 when 3,856 fans saw a 9-3 win over Omaha. That figure also represented the largest crowd at the Ice Box since Nov. 9, 2019, when 4,008 fans were on hand. The Stars originally sold out each of their first 210 home games from Oct. 25, 1996-Mar. 8, 2002, but have not sold out a game at the Ice Box since Mar. 2, 2019, when 4,350 fans came. The Ice Box's capacity is 4,212.

Friday's promotions are buy one, get one Busch Light tall boys and $3 Michelob Ultra draft pours. Both are while supplies last as the Stars previously sold out of Busch Lights on Dec. 12 with 3,140 cans sold that night.

Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased at lincolnstars.com or by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com

