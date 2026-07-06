First of Many? Taylor Elgersma's First Td!
Published on July 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Ontaria Wilson comes up BIG for the Blue Bombers, bringing this pass from Elgersma all the way to the endzone in this FanDuel Canada Day Weekend matchup.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 5, 2026
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