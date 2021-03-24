First Horizon Park to Host Music City Diamond Classic April 17 and 18

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club and BCSG 360 announced today they will host the Music City Diamond Classic on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 at First Horizon Park. The Music City Diamond Classic will feature HBCUs Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.) and Tuskegee University (Tuskegee, Ala.).

The two schools will play a single game on Saturday and a doubleheader Sunday. The contest on Saturday will begin at 3:00 p.m. and game one of Sundays doubleheader will begin at 1:00 p.m. The gates at First Horizon Park will open at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Noon on Sunday.

Fans have two ticket options for the Music City Diamond Classic:

Weekend Pass - $40 includes entry for all three games.

Single Day Pass - $20 includes entry for the single game on Saturday or the Sunday doubleheader.

All tickets will be available in pod-style seating of 2, 4 or 6 tickets in sections 101-124, which follow all six-foot socially distanced guidelines approved by Metro Nashville Public Health. Lane College will serve as the away team (1st base dugout) for all games and Tuskegee University will be the home team (3rd base dugout) for all games.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.firsthorizonpark.com, by phone at 615-690-HITS, or through either school.

The Nashville Sounds and BCSG 360 will host a virtual press conference at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, March 25 via Zoom. Media members who wish to attend must RSVP to ChadS@nashvillesounds.com by 5:00 p.m. today to receive the invite link.

Facial coverings are required for individuals ages 13 and older. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests. For more information about First Horizon Park's comprehensive safety plan, please visit https://www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 when the Sounds visit the Toledo Mud Hens. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

