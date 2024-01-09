First Horizon Park Named Tennessee Turfgrass Association's 2023 Professional Sports Field of the Year

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Turfgrass Association (TTA) has named First Horizon Park and Nashville Sounds Head Groundskeeper Thomas Trotter as the recipient of the 2023 TTA Professional Sports Field of the Year Award.

Trotter accepted the award at the 58th Annual Tennessee Turfgrass Conference and Tradeshow Monday in Murfreesboro. Trotter recognized Sounds Assistant Groundskeeper Shay Adams, second Assistant Groundskeeper McKinley Griggs and seasonal employees during the ceremony.

First Horizon Park was chosen as the winner among all professional sports fields in the state of Tennessee with a natural grass playing surface which was nominated by industry peers.

"Thomas Trotter does a tremendous job that should not go unnoticed," said Ryan Story, Vice President of the Tennessee Turfgrass Association. "He is a multi-time award winner, and his work speaks volumes as a groundskeeper. He is an asset to the turf industry and baseball."

In an effort of distinguishing fields across the state and gaining professional acknowledgement of its members, this award is based on special challenges faced and innovative solutions to playing surface problems, while also providing outstanding contributions to the turfgrass industry.

"This award means the world to our grounds crew with all of the hard work they put in each day," said Trotter. "We're thankful for the Tennessee Turfgrass Association for recognizing First Horizon Park as one of the premier fields in all of baseball."

Under Trotter's guidance, Hershel Greer Stadium won the same accolade in 2010 and First Horizon Park won in 2016. The 2023 season was Trotter's 15th as the Sounds Head Groundskeeper.

The TTA serves its members in the industry through education, promotion and representation. The association supports ongoing programs in research, education and extension in the area of turfgrass management that will benefit all individuals who manage turfgrasses or derive pleasure from the results of such management.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

