First Homestand of the Season Preview

March 19, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Cyclones will open their 2022 home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th against the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. Here's a look at what's coming to Maimonides Park to kick off the new season:

Opening Day, April 12 vs. Jersey Shore: The Cyclones will kick off the 2022 season with a Winter Cap give away for the first 1,000 fans in attendance. It's also the first Taco Tuesday of the year with $2 tacos and drink specials like discounted Margaritas and Corona Seltzers.

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Jersey Shore: Every Wednesday is Weenie Wednesday featuring 2-for-1 hot dogs (and reduced-price kosher hot dogs) plus World Record Wednesday where we try and break a new world record every week.

Thursday, April 14 vs. Jersey Shore: It's a Garage Sale Night - the Cyclones version of spring cleaning. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will be able to select a Cyclones promo item from past years - bobbleheads, t-shirts, hats and more.

Friday, April 15 vs. Jersey Shore: The team will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson's debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on Jackie Robinson Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special 42 cap and the team will be wearing Dodgers-inspired uniforms on the field.

Saturday, April 16 vs. Jersey Shore: It will be the first Brooklyn Jefes game of the season as the Cyclones become their alternate identity as part of the Copa de la Diversion. It will also be Bruno Appreciation Day as we celebrate the uncle who shall not be named and the rest of the magical Madrigal Family from Disney's newest animated classic. There will also be a BasebALL You Can Drink package available for The Backyard.

Sunday, April 17 vs. Jersey Shore: The Cyclones will close out their first home series of 2022 with Bunny's at the Ballpark on Easter Sunday. There will be pre-game fun and post-game kids run the bases. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive an Easter Egg styled baseball. Plus, it's Ice Cream Sunday so the first 500 kids 12 & under will receive Dippin' Dots.

