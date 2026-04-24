First Home Win for AC Boise!

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







In its first-ever home win, the expansion club took down Westchester SC 4-0 at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 24, 2026

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