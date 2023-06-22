First Half Ends, as Quakes Fall to Storm

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The first half of the 2023 season concluded on Thursday night at LoanMart Field, as the Storm got their first victory of the series, snapping Rancho Cucamonga's five-game winning streak with a 14-1 win over the First Half South Division Champion Quakes.

A nine-run sixth inning opened it up for Lake Elsinore, as they pounded out a season-high 20 hits on the night, ending their own four-game skid.

Storm starter Robby Snelling (5-1) was brilliant over five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and facing the minimum.

Quakes' reliever Kelvin Ramirez (1-1) gave up two in the fourth and one more in the fifth, as he suffered the defeat.

Nick Biddison had two of Rancho's six hits and clubbed his sixth homer of the year.

The Quakes (39-27) finish the first half as South Division Champions, 6.5 games ahead of Lake Elsinore (31-32) and 4.5 games ahead of second-place Inland Empire (33-30). On Friday night, the second half opens, with Peter Heubeck (1-5) taking on Miguel Cienfuegos at 6:30pm.

Fans on Friday will enjoy post-game Fireworks, thanks to National CORE. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

