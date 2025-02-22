FIRST Goal of MLS 30th Season Is a Banger

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







Jeremy Ebobisse delivers the first goal of MLS's 30th season for LAFC!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #lafc

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.