First Game of 2021 Spoiled by Rain

May 4, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies will have to wait another night before returning to the baseball diamond at SRP Park in Augusta. The season opener against the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday evening was delayed due to inclement weather.

The start time for tomorrow's contest at SRP Park remains 7:05 pm, and the Fireflies will make up the opener Thursday night with a doubleheader.

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park May 11 to take on the Charleston RiverDogs for six games. Tickets are on sale at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.