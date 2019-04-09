First Ever Pulaski Yankees 5K Race to Take Place June 1

PULASKI, Va. - The first ever Pulaski Yankees 5K race will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The run/walk will begin at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, wind towards downtown Pulaski and hit town running trails before ending with a lap on the warning track at the ballpark. Winners will be recognized on-field prior to the June 23rd game against the Bluefield Blue Jays during the Yankees' Opening Weekend.

Following the 5K, participants, season tickets, and the general public can enjoy a ballpark play day from 10am to 2pm with family-friendly activities and tours of the newly-renovated areas of Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park. Season ticket holders will be able to pick up their tickets for the 2019 season at this event.

"We're very much looking forward to this 5K and ballpark play day," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "This will be our first big event to kick off the 2019 season and we think the community will really enjoy this day at the ballpark."

The Pulaski Yankees 5K is presented by the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, Gay and Neel, Inc., LewisGale Pulaski, and Run About Sports. Proceeds from the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia is honored and excited to partner with the Pulaski Yankees to continue our mission to positively impact our community by mentoring today's youth, empowering them to be better members of the community," said Tim Lewellyn, Match Support Specialist with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia.

Registration for the Pulaski Yankees 5K is $25 and includes a race t-shirt and ticket to the Yankees game on June 23. Registration is now open online at pulaskiyankees.net or in person at the Pulaski Yankees offices at Calfee Park. Participants must register by May 15 in order to be guaranteed a t-shirt; the registration fee will increase $5 on the day of the event.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins on June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. Flex tickets and season tickets are on sale now by phone (540-980-1070), in office, or at pulaskiyankees.net; individual game tickets will go on sale on April 18 at 9am.

