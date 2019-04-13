First Diamantes Night Ends in Defeat

April 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR-An early lead did not stand up as the Tulsa Drillers rallied for an 8-2 win on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park, snapping the Arkansas Travelers four game winning streak in front of a crowd of 6,142. Dressed as the Diamantes de Arkansas as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion, the Travs jumped out quickly a pair of runs in the first inning on just one hit, thanks to three walks and three stolen bases. Tulsa was quiet until plating single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull even. They surged in front and broke the game open with a six-run seventh inning. Tulsa's bullpen of Michael Boyle and Shea Spitzbarth combined to work 4.1 shutout innings with 9 strikeouts and just one hit allowed to keep the Travs down. Starter Anthony Misiewicz pitched well for the Travs striking out six over 4.2 innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Jake Fraley hit an RBI single, stole two bases and scored on a groundout as the Travs jumped in front in the first.

* Arkansas missed a chance to extend the lead in the fifth inning after loading the bases with one out. Kyle Lewis flied out to shallow right and then Nick Zammarelli struck out looking at the end of a 10 pitch at-bat.

* Tulsa's big seventh inning saw 10 batters come to the plate with seven of the first eight reaching safely.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Jake Fraley: 1-2, 2 BB, run, HR, RBI

* LHP Anthony Misiewicz: 4.2 IP, 6 H, R, 2 BB, 6 K

Up Next

Arkansas hosts Tulsa again on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Travs calendar. Right-hander Darren McCaughan (0-0, 0.00) starts against righty Mitchell White (0-0, 0.00). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.