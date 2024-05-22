First Delivery: Atlético Jersey Sales Provide 1,500 Meals in Ottawa

May 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa and Maple Lodge Farms (MLF) have made their first delivery of nutritious frozen chicken products to the Caldwell Family Centre. This initiative is tied to the 2024 primary kit, the "Community First Jersey" which provides meals to 30 residents in need with each sale.

On Wednesday morning, Drew Beckie and other Atlético Ottawa front office staff met at the Caldwell Family Centre food bank to receive the first delivery of frozen chicken products. 50 cases were sent, enough food to provide meals to 1,500 residents.

This is thanks to the sale of Atlético 2024 primary jersey, which was launched earlier this spring with a community event at the community centre, bringing the Atleti Family into the heart of the club's outreach projects made possible by league sponsors Maple Lodge Farms.

Jersey's are flying off the shelves, and providing a tangible impact in the community. Don't wait, don the red and white of the only undefeated team left in the league this season and pick up your "Community First Jersey" today.

