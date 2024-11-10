First Bay FC Playoff Goal Take a Bow, Asisat Oshoala#nwsl
November 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 10, 2024
- Orlando Pride to Host Kansas City Current at Inter&Co Stadium for NWSL Playoffs Semifinal - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Set to Play Orlando Pride Sunday, November 17 in NWSL Semifinal - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Falls 2-1 in Extra Time against Washington Spirit in Quarterfinals of 2024 NWSL Playoffs - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Falls 2-1 in Extra Time against Washington Spirit in Quarterfinals of 2024 NWSL Playoffs
- Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for October/November
- Bay FC Secures NWSL Playoff Berth with 3-2 Victory Over Houston Dash in Regular-Season Finale
- Bay FC Squares off Against the Houston Dash Tonight on the Road at 7:20 p.m. (Pacific) with a Chance to Clinch a Playoff Berth in First Season
- Bay FC Defender Jen Beattie Named Fan Vote Winner for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide