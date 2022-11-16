First Basemen Joey Grabanski Named 'Finest in the Field' Award Recipient

Battle Creek, MI - Each year, the Northwoods League and Rawlings present an award to the top defenders in each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League.

This year, the first basemen to receive this award is none other than our very own Joey Grabanski!

The first basemen, hailing out of Concordia University, Nebraska, posed a fielding percentage of .975 over 67 games. On the offensive side, Grabanski drew up 4 home runs, 41 runs batted in, and 57 hits over 240 at-bats.

