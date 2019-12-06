First Athletes Announced for Action-Packed Nitro Circus "You Got This" Tour Coming to GNF May 30

December 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, NV - With excitement revving up following the announcement of Nitro Circus' explosive 'You Got This' tour, more details about the action sports spectacular are being released, including the first athletes set to perform in the adrenaline-charged show.

'You Got This' will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so. Williams also has redefined the sport of freestyle scooter (as detailed in this Rolling Stone article), and Nitro Circus ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, "Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today."

Jarryd McNeil has achieved a similar pinnacle in freestyle motocross: a 15-time X Games medalist, he is the first rider to score four straight wins in a single discipline. Eight-time X Games medalist Adam Jones has also blazed his own trail in FMX, while accomplished female athlete Vicki Golden -- a four-time X Games medalist in her own right -- is looking forward to giving the boys in the crew a run for their money. Adding even more expert skill to the FMX lineup is veteran whip master Beau Bamburg.

Elite BMX rider Kurtis Downs has earned podium spots at both Nitro World Games and X Games. Professional skateboarder Beaver Fleming has traveled the world as part of Nitro Circus and has several world's firsts on his resume. Look for more details regarding the "You Got This" athlete roster to come.

Nitro Circus 'You Got This' has traveled the globe, delivering heart-pumping excitement from Australia to North America, and the only way to truly experience it is live. Witness Nitro's thrill-loving daredevils brave the world's largest jumps - including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world -- as they launch close to five stories into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts every night. This is the show of the year you cannot miss! Need a taste? Click here.

Looking for a behind the scenes experience with Nitro Circus? Welcome to Mic'd Up Live, the brand-new Nitro Circus VIP experience! Mic'd Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports, getting you closer to the excitement than ever before. Hear from some of Nitro's athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd while flying through the air and from the top of the ramps. Watch the athletes as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open. Mic'd Up Live is the only way to truly immerse yourself in the high-adrenaline world of Nitro Circus.

Be there to witness all of the action live! Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday December 6th, at 10:00AM at NitroCircus.com.

Schedule:

Reno, NV

Greater Nevada Field

May 30th, 2020

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.