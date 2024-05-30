First 2024 WCL Spotlight Released

Thursday, on the eve of the West Coast League's 2024 season, WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer released the first WCL Spotlight of the year, featuring a representative collection of the league's most exciting and notable players.

This preseason 2024 WCL Spotlight includes one player from each of the 16 teams, showcasing a mix of compelling talents and personalities to track throughout the summer.

Topping this first Spotlight are impact returners such as 2023 WCL Pitcher of the Year Halen Knoll (Edmonton) and standout sluggers Robert Nunez (Port Angeles), Kennedy Hara (Walla Walla), and Tom Poole (Bellingham).

Highlighting the list of newcomers is Manny Ramirez Jr. (Victoria). The son of 12-time MLB All-Star and 2004 World Series MVP Manny Ramirez, Manny Jr. will be joining his brother Lucas with the HarbourCats this summer.

Player/Position/Team/School

Tom Poole - 1B/Bellingham/Dallas Baptist

Slugger set for summer with the Bells after earning Conference USA 2nd Team honors.

Wyatt Navara - LHP/Bend/Michigan

Joining Elks after pitching 13 games as a true freshman for Big Ten's Wolverines.

Jackson Flora - RHP/Corvallis/UC Santa Barbara

Follows in footsteps of UCSB arms Matt Ager ('22) and Tyler Bremner ('23) to join Knights.

Jonathan Mendez - SS/Cowlitz/UC Santa Barbara

Talented infielder had 45 starts with .269 BA as freshman with Guachos this spring.

Halen Knoll - RHP/Edmonton/Edmonton Collegiate

2023 WCL Pitcher of the Year eager to stand out once again for hometown Riverhawks.

Madden Ocko - 2B/Kamloops/Fordham

After strong freshman campaign with Rams, Ocko shifts from the Bronx to Kamloops.

Trey Duffield - OF/Kelowna/Rice

Owls outfielder returning to Okanagan to follow-up his standout 2023 summer.

Aaron Marsh - 2B/Nanaimo/UBC

Nanaimo's Player of the Year in 2023, the local product thrived with UBC this spring.

Roberto Núñez - 2B/3B/Port Angeles/Embry-Riddle

Finished 8th in 2023's WCL batting race last summer, leading Lefties with .330 average.

Elie Kligman - C/Portland/Sac St

Second Orthodox Jewish player ever chosen in the MLB Draft when Nationals tabbed him in 2021.

Erik Hoffberg - RHP/Ridgefield/Gonzaga

Named to WCC All-Freshman team this spring after outstanding first year with Bulldogs.

Kaden Alberghini - RHP/Springfield/Seattle U

Springfield veteran appeared in 13 games with 2.07 ERA for the Drifters last summer.

Manny Ramirez Jr. - OF/Victoria/East LA College

Son of THE Manny Ramirez, joining brother Lucas to play with HarbourCats this summer.

Kennedy Hara- 2B/Walla Walla/Colorado Mesa

All-WCL honorable mention selection in '23 returns for second summer with the Sweets.

Max Hartman - OF/Wenatchee/Washington St

Alberta native heading to the Apple Capital after batting .286 with Cougs in the spring.

Blake Peterson - OF/Yakima Valley/Texas

Yakima Valley's first-ever Texas Longhorn ready to experience the Pacific Northwest.

