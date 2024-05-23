First 1,500 Meals Delivered to Caldwell Family Centre for Low Income Residents

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa and Maple Lodge Farms (MLF) have made their first delivery of 1,500 meals to the Caldwell Family Centre, thanks to the 2024 Primary Jersey initiative.

The "Community First Kit" was launched in February during an event hosted by Caldwell Family Centre, with Canadian Premier League (CPL) sponsors MLF (who feature on the front of Atlético's jerseys) actively supporting the cub's committed community work by donating a case of their delicious chicken products for each jersey sold.

On Tuesday the first delivery arrived in Ottawa, with former club Captain Drew Beckie and other front office staff lending a helping hand to stack the food bank's freezers full of MLF's nutritious products which will be rationed and used to help tackle to food insecurity crisis that thousands of Ottawa residents live with every day.

"I feel so much pride in being part of a partnership to address the food insecurity crisis in Ottawa," said Eugene Williams, Executive Director, Caldwell Family Centre. "We are very excited to be part of this initiative with Maple Lodge Farms as we are going to be able to help hundreds, if not thousands of families who are currently experiencing food insecurity in Ottawa. When I come to TD Pace this season, and I see the players and the fans wearing this jersey, it will make me feel so grateful for the support of a community-focused club like Atlético Ottawa who aren't just talking about tackling food insecurity. They are doing something about it."

In 2023, CFC prepared over 83,000 meals through its various programs and saw over 100 people per day utilize their food bank, with 85% of people using the programs as their primary source of nutritious and balanced meals.

Maple Lodge Farms has been the Official Food Protein Partner of the Canadian Premier League since November 2022, and has its logo proudly displayed on the front of Atleti kits for the first time during the 2023 CPL season. A family-owned company and Canada's largest independently-owned poultry processor, Maple Lodge Farms is proud to help fuel Canada's elite soccer players and their fans, just as the company has fueled Canadian families with high-quality chicken products for more than six decades.

