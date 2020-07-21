Fireworks to Cap August 1 "Onward" Family Movie Night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A special fireworks show will cap the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Family Movie Night screening of "Onward" on the high-definition video board at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 1 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Infield VIP tabletop seating, priced at $65, features an exclusive menu with the selection of one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert that each feed four people. Reservations for infield VIP tables are extremely limited, and must be booked no later than Wednesday, July 29 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. All members of parties must arrive together.

Field square seating is also available with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Two-Person Square (8 ft. x 8 ft. space for up to two guests - $12); Family Four Square (10 ft. x 10 ft. space up to four guests - $24); Family Six Square (15 ft. x 15 ft. space up to six guests - $36); Group of Eight Square (20 ft. x 20 ft. space up to eight guests - $48).

Squares are currently available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com. Squares are extremely limited and all members of parties must arrive together.

The Family Movie Night VIP menu is as follows:

Appetizers (Choose one)

Unlimited Popcorn

Unlimited Potato Chips

Chips & Salsa (feeds four)

Chef Salad (feeds four)

Fruit Salad (feeds four)

Entrees (Choose two)

Pizza cut in 8 or 12 slices (up to three toppings can be selected: pepperoni, pineapple, peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon)

12 chicken tenders & family portion of tater tots served with BBQ sauce or ranch

Mac n Cheese Bar served with bacon, chives, shrimp and salsa (feeds four)

Pulled Pork Nachos (tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, cheese and jalapenos - feeds four)

Dessert (Choose one)

Brownies (Feeds 4)

Cookies (Feeds 4)

Apple Slices (Feeds 4)

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for Family Movie Night squares must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. There will be no Will Call. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot Z has been designated as the parking for this event, parking in Lot Z will be FREE for movie night attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Third Base Gate, on A. Philip Randolph directly across from the arena. Upon entry guests will receive their Family Square location and be escorted to their seating location.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be permitted to be brought into the ballpark. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

