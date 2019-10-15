Fireworks to be Major Part of 2020 Campaign

October 15, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD -Weekend fireworks have long been a staple of Frederick Keys baseball and that will not change during the 2020 season. The team is excited to announce that they will light up the night's sky 23 times next season. Fireworks will take place after Friday and Saturday home games throughout the season. A link to the entire fireworks schedule can be found here.

The first show of the year takes place on Friday, April 17 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6:30 first pitch). May is the busiest month of fireworks, with six shows scheduled over the course of three straight weekend homestands.

As usual, fireworks will take place over the Fourth of July Holiday, with a July 3 show to follow the team's game against Lynchburg. The final show of the year takes place on Sunday, September 6 following a 6:00 p.m. game against Carolina.

A monthly breakdown of fireworks shows is as follows:

April: 1 show

May: 6 shows

June: 4 shows

July: 5 shows

August: 4 shows

September: 3 shows

A link to the entire schedule for the Keys 2020 season is available here. Fireworks dates and a full Keys promotional schedule for 2020 will be announced at a later date. To stay tuned for the latest team news and for ticket information fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For the last eight seasons, the Keys have finished in the top two in the league in attendance and have entertained more than 9 million fans since the organization was founded in 1989. Over the last two seasons, the Keys have been recognized by the Carolina League with the Matt Minker Award for Community Service and John H. Johnson's Presidents Award. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 15, 2019

Fireworks to be Major Part of 2020 Campaign - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.