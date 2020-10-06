Fireworks, 'The Sandlot' at the Diamond on October 17

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels continue their Movies in the Outfield series with a showing of "The Sandlot" and a special fireworks show on Saturday, October 17.

Tickets and information for the event can be found at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Movies.

Gates for the event open at 6:35 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:35 p.m. The fireworks show will follow the film.

"The Richmond Flying Squirrels continue to make memories with this doubleheader of entertainment," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "As the summer turns into fall, this we invite fans of all ages to come out and make memories with this first-of-its-kind event: Movies in the Outfield with fireworks."

Movies in the Outfield is a socially distanced outdoor movie-going experience providing the unique chance to watch a movie on The Diamond's video board while hanging out in the outfield of a professional baseball stadium.

Admission is $12 per person (children 3 and under are admitted free. Seating is available on the field in either 10'x10' spaces for up to four people or 10'x20' spaces for up to eight people. Space locations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

