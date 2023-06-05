Fireworks, Playball Weekend on Tap this Week

June 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE BEES (27-30) VS. ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (32-25)

TRENDS:

The Bees went 5-1 against Albuquerque last week. Round Rock also had a 5-1 series against Sugar Land.

FORMER FRIENDS:

Round Rock outfielder Rafael Ortega split his 2016 season between Salt Lake and Anaheim, hitting .317 with 31 RBI for the Bees in 78 games.

WHO TO WATCH FOR:

Salt Lake infielders Michael Stefanic and David Fletcher have been red hot. Fletcher is hitting .485 over his last 15 games in a Bees uniform, scoring 14 times and driving in another 11 runners. Stefanic has reached base in all 50 games he's played this year and the total streak is 59 consecutive games dating back to last season, blowing away the previous franchise record of 42.

Jo Adell continues to lead Minor League Baseball with 18 home runs on the season while teammate Trey Cabbage is not far behind with 14 dingers this year.

Chase Silseth returns to the Salt Lake roster after being optioned from the Angels over the weekend. Silseth has a 0.90 ERA in four starts with the Bees this year.

Round Rock has four players on the Rangers Top 30 prospects in infielder Justin Foscue (#6) and pitchers Cole Winn (13), Marc Church (19) and Cody Bradford (26). Bradford is having the best pitching season in the PCL racking up 7 wins already this year and posting a 1.58 ERA.

Outfielder Bubba Thompson was just optioned to Round Rock from the Rangers, last season Thompson stole 49 bases in 80 games with Round Rock while being caught just three times.

PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday: Smith's Family Night

Wednesday: Matinee Meal Deal

Thursday: Las Abejas and Thirsty Thursday

Friday: Playball Weekend Baseball clinic 10-12, Free Baseball round table 2 p.m. with Keith Johnson (Bees Manager), Joey Prebynski (Angels Director of Player Development), John Buck (12-year Major League veteran and former Taylorsville High School star), Cory Snyder (9-year Major League veteran and former BYU star), Trent Pratt (BYU Head Coach) and Gary Henderson (Utah Head Coach). The clinic is currently full but the round table is open to all.

Fireworks, Angels Night and Lego Night

Saturday: Playball Weekend Softball clinic 10-12, Free softball round table 1 p.m. with Amanda Scarborough (ESPN Analyst and Two-Time All-American), Jen Schroeder (ESPN Analyst, All-Pac 10 Catcher, Jen Schro Catching Founder), Jenny Dalton Hill (ESPN Analyst, Three-time NCAA National Champion and Team USA Women's Baseball Head Coach) and Mary Kay Amicone (Weber State Head Coach).

Sunday: Brunch at the Ballpark

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.