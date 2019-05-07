Fireworks, Happy Valley Grilled Stickies on Spikes' 2019 Slate

May 7, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - State College Spikes fans can look forward to 12 fantastic FIREWORKS shows, a night with the Happy Valley Grilled Stickies, and more fun theme jerseys this summer as part of the 38-game home schedule. The slate of fun, affordable family entertainment begins with Opening Night, presented by PSECU and NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, on Saturday, June 15.

The Spikes' 2019 regular season schedule is bookended with FIREWORKS nights after games on both Opening Night and the regular season home finale on Sunday, September 1. Fans will also be dazzled as the skies light up after 6:05 p.m. Sunday night games on June 30, July 7, July 14, July 28, August 18 and August 25.

Additional FIREWORKS shows are set to fly after 7:05 p.m. games on Friday, June 28, Friday, July 26, Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.

The fun also includes three of the Spikes' signature jersey auctions, putting the fun themed jerseys the club will wear at select games up for bids. Each jersey will be up for bids through the Spikes' partnership with LiveSource, and fans can place their bids through the LiveSource mobile app at designated times throughout the summer.

The Spikes will pay homage to a world famous dessert option on Friday, August 9 when they change identities for the night and play as the "Happy Valley Grilled Stickies." The Grilled Stickies jerseys will pack plenty of flavor, with a logo celebrating the decades-long pairing of Grilled Stickies with Berkey Creamery Ice Cream. Fans will also be able to make the night even sweeter by bidding on the jerseys in a "Jersey-off-the-Back" Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network.

In addition, the Spikes will spotlight the fight against breast cancer on Sunday, July 28, when they wear special Pink Plaid Jerseys as part of Paint the Park Pink Night, presented by Mount Nittany Health. These jerseys will also be available in a "Jersey-off-the-Back" Auction, benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation.

The Spikes' other theme jersey this year will be an expression of puppy love as the team will wear special Bark in the Park jerseys, created in partnership with Metzger Animal Hospital, at each of the four Bark in the Park Nights this summer. Fans have submitted their dogs' photos to be featured on the first-of-its-kind jersey, and the canine-centric unis will first be donned on Thursday, June 20.

Following additional wearings on Sunday, July 7 and Friday, August 16, the Bark in the Park slate will wrap up with the regular season home finale on Sunday, September 1, after which the jerseys will go to their winning bidders. Proceeds from this final jersey auction of the year will benefit six local animal rescue organizations - PAWS of Centre County, Pets Come First, Rescue Our Furry Friends (R.O.F.F.), Hope's Dream Rescue, Beagle 911 and Happy Valley Animals in Need.

Individual game tickets for each FIREWORKS spectacular and theme jersey night, as well as all 38 games on the Spikes' 2019 home schedule, will go on sale for the first time at TicketFest, scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Fans will be able to watch former Spikes shine in the big leagues at the event as the St. Louis Cardinals, the Spikes' major league affiliate, take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 2:15 p.m. Gates for the watch party will open at 1 p.m., with free hot dogs, soda and water available for fans of all ages. Alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase for fans over 21.

TicketFest will feature more family fun as well, with select inflatable games for the kids, raffle and door prizes, ballpark tours, and a free chance to play catch on the field, weather permitting.

The Spikes' slate of fun, affordable family entertainment and future major league stars begins with Opening Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, presented by PSECU, against the rival Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) on Saturday, June 15, and runs through September 1.

Season seat memberships, Flex Books, Value Plans and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.