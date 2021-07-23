Fireworks Galore as Hall Ties Spikes' Hit Record, Crosscutters Take 10-9 Slugfest

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Hylan Hall matched a State College Spikes record with five hits, and fans enjoyed the first of five opportunities to watch FIREWORKS From the Field, but the Williamsport Crosscutters got the best of a wild and woolly contest on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in earning a 10-9 decision.

Hall went 5-for-6, scoring three runs and driving in two while adding a stolen base. The Spikes (20-25) left fielder tied a record set by Ciro Rosero in 2008 and David Vinsky in 2019 with his quintet of singles.

Following the game, the skies lit up with an enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health, with a multitude of fans watching the display from the outfield grass. The Spikes will offer four additional opportunities to watch FIREWORKS From the Field this season on Saturday, July 24, Friday, August 6, Saturday, August 7 and Friday, August 13.

State College took a six-run lead after breaking open a tie in third. Zacchaeus Rasberry opened the floodgates with an RBI triple, then scored on a wild pitch. Lukas Cook followed by scampering home on an error after stealing second and third, with RBI singles from Darryl Loyd III, Luke Seidel and Hall closing out the frame.

However, Williamsport (19-22) put up a big inning of its own in the sixth, keyed by Dakota Kotowski's mammoth three-run homer to center field. Kotowski's blast off Spikes reliever Josh Culliver traveled 463 feet to become the longest home run ever tracked by Medlar Field at Lubrano Park's Trackman system, and the longest homer of the season in the Major League Baseball Draft League.

The home run was the centerpiece of a five-run frame for the Crosscutters, and after Trent Lewis drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth for State College, Williamsport took the lead with three runs in the seventh on Kotowski's single and fielder's choices from Jaxon Shirley and Tito Fuentes III.

Hall's second RBI single knotted the game at 9-9 in the seventh before a pair of State College errors, the last scoring Alec Burns, nudged Williamsport ahead for good.

State College reliever Jack Goonan (0-1) took the loss after allowing one unearned run on a lone hit batsman in an inning of work. Goonan also recorded one strikeout.

Williamsport's Chase Plymell (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of work, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

The loss snapped State College's three-game winning streak, and allowed Williamsport to retake third place in the MLB Draft League from the Spikes.

Saturday, the Spikes and Crosscutters meet at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the second game of their three-game weekend series, and the last of the series that will be played in Happy Valley. Starting pitchers have not yet been determined for Saturday's 6:35 p.m. game.

Spikes fans will have the chance to carry the spirit of a historic, record-breaking Fourth of July forward with another edition of FIREWORKS From the Field on Saturday and a $4 ticket discount to all remaining Spikes home games with a Fourth of July ticket.

Alll fans are invited to come down onto the field for an unprecedented view of the four remaining newly enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS shows from the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for all ten remaining home games. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Saturday's FIREWORKS are presented by the Central PA Autism Community, which is also presenting Autism Awareness Night at the ballpark. It's also a Super Saturday, presented by PA Lottery and B94.5, featuring great chances to win big throughout the night. The fun includes Baseball Bingo, with the first 10 Bingo winners entered into a drawing on August 7 for the Baseball Bingo Ultimate Prize Pack, featuring a 70-inch Ultra HD Smart TV.

Tickets for all four remaining FIREWORKS From the Field dates starting on Saturday, as well as every game remaining on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

