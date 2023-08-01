Fireworks from the Field, Trio of Bobbleheads, Josiah Viera Jerseys Lead Spikes' August Slate

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - With August upon us, the State College Spikes have now hit the home stretch of the 2023 schedule, jam-packed with plenty of fun all the way to the home finale on August 31. Highlights include the return of FIREWORKS From the Field starting this Thursday, three more fantastic bobblehead giveaways, and the Josiah Viera Jersey-off-the-Back Auction on Sunday, August 20 among 15 more games full of fun, affordable family entertainment this season.

FIREWORKS From the Field

The State College Spikes and FIREWORKS in the summertime have gone hand-in-hand since the club first hit Happy Valley in 2006. Now, Spikes fans can once again enjoy these dazzling spectaculars from a unique vantage point as FIREWORKS From the Field returns for each of the four remaining themed shows on the 2023 home schedule.

Starting with Thursday's fantastic Salute to '80s Movie Themes FIREWORKS presented by The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau as part of $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS and Hospitality Appreciation Night, all fans are invited to come down onto the infield at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to see the skies light up with each of these special presentations from the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation.

The final four themed FIREWORKS shows of the 2023 season will take place as follows:

- Thursday, August 3 - Salute to '80s Movie Themes FIREWORKS presented by The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau

- Saturday, August 19 - Sounds of 1998 FIREWORKS presented by College Township

- Saturday, August 26 - Salute to Wrestling Entrance Themes FIREWORKS presented by McClure Company

- Thursday, August 31 - Salute to Summer Vibes FIREWORKS FINALE presented by Starfire Corporation

"We are excited and delighted to bring fans the opportunity to enjoy FIREWORKS From the Field for the rest of the 2023 season," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "FIREWORKS From the Field have been a tremendous success down the home stretch of each of the last two seasons, and fans are sure to be amazed once again as they witness our spectacular themed FIREWORKS shows from the infield at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park."

LaVar Leap 25thAnniversary, Carter Starocci, Jalen Pickett Bobblehead Giveaways

Spikes fans will have the chance to collect a trio of Happy Valley legends in bobblehead form throughout August as Hall of Fame linebacker LaVar Arrington, three-time national champion wrestler Carter Starocci, and All-American hoops star Jalen Pickett will all be the subjects of bobblehead giveaways this month.

The LaVar Leap 25thAnniversary Bobblehead will be given away to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, August 19, as 2023 will mark the 25thanniversary of Arrington's memorable leap over the line to tackle Illinois running back Elmer Hickman for a loss. Arrington, who earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022, is one of the most storied members of "Linebacker U.", and was the second overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Carter Starocci's bobble, presented by McClure Company, will be given away to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, August 26 as part of Wrestling Night at the ballpark when Frederick visits for a 6:35 p.m. tilt with FIREWORKS to follow. The Erie native earned his third consecutive NCAA title at 174 pounds in March, becoming the only 2023 champion to earn his victory via pin in the finals.

Jalen Pickett's bobblehead, presented by Penn State Health, will go to the first 1,000 fans on Sunday, August 27, when the Spikes host the Frederick Keys for a 4:05 p.m. game. The star of Penn State's 2023 tournament run, "Whoop" gave the fans plenty of reason to holler this year, backing down opponents when he wasn't shooting over them en route to Second Team All-American honors and the honor of being selected by the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Josiah Viera Jersey-off-the-Back Auction/Kids Run the Show

On Sunday, August 20, our friend and teammate Josiah Viera will be featured on jerseys that will be worn by the entire team, which will go up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network, specifically the work done by CMN at Gesinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, which provided Josiah with outstanding care throughout his lifelong battle with progeria, a rapid aging condition.

In a first for the Spikes, Josiah's number 10, which was retired on Opening Night 2019 after his passing on Christmas Eve 2018, and his name will be featured on the back of every single Spikes jersey during the August 20 game, and the front of each jersey will be adorned by a logo drawn by Josiah himself spotlighting his life's credo, "Never Give Up."

Bidding for the jersey will take place on the LiveSource app, available at http://www.livesourceapp.com, and any auction winner present at the ballpark that night will have the chance to get their jersey from the Spike that wore it immediately after the game.

The August 20 festivities will celebrate the life and legacy of one of the most inspirational individuals the baseball world has ever known, as Josiah's perseverance and enduring spirit remain with Spikes fans to this day. While serving as honorary bench coach, Josiah helped propel the club to three Pinckney Division titles and New York-Penn League championships in 2014 and 2016.

In honor of Josiah's legacy, August 20 will also be Kids Run the Show at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, as fans will be able to sign up their kids to assist with various roles at the game, including PA announcer, radio announcer, production, promotions, Kids Zone, mascots, and even General Manager. The application for Kids Run the Show is available now at this link.

BuccoMania Night

On Friday, August 18, the Spikes will team up with their MLB Community Ally Program partners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, to generate a little more excitement at the ballpark on BuccoMania Night as part of the 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears. Fans will be entertained by special appearances from the Pirate Parrot, the Pirates Pierogies, and the Bucco Brigade, with plenty of mirth and merriment from the time the gates open to the public at 5:30 p.m. all the way through the night. Enjoy a special in-game Pirates T-Shirt Toss, and marvel as the spectacle of the Pierogy Race moves from the Steel City to Happy Valley for one night only!

Hockey Night in Happy Valley

Spikes fans can enjoy a tribute to the world's fastest game where only the drinks will be ice cold as Hockey Night in Happy Valley returns on Friday, August 25. Rodney Martin, the public address voice of Pegula Ice Arena, Beaver Stadium and Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, will preside over the 6:35 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys, and fans will enjoy a plenty of old-time hockey fun in the summertime - we even might bring in an extra attacker or two to join the fun!

$1 Beer Nights Return at Each Thursday Home Game in 2023

The Spikes are bucking the inflation trend in 2023 as fans 21 and up will be able to enjoy the return of $1 Beer Nights, presented by The BUS, at each Thursday home game this season, with two more on the slate occurring this Thursday, August 3 and on August 31. Select 12-oz. drafts will be just $1 apiece, while 12-oz. craft drafts will be $2 each.

Bark in the Park

The Spikes' schedule of Bark in the Park Nights offers two more opportunities for fans to bring their pups to the ballpark. Dogs will be welcome on Wednesday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 29 - meaning fans can bring their "K-9's" on 8/9 and 8/29.

Fans can take in those selected games with their pooch from the Outfield Bleachers, the ballpark concourse, or other select areas of the ballpark. The Bark in the Park policies page at StateCollegeSpikes.com is a valuable resource to check ahead of time to maximize the enjoyment for fans and their four-legged friends.

PSU Homecoming Day

Celebrate the turn towards fall with PSU Homecoming Day on Sunday, August 27. The 4:05 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys will feature a variety of activities celebrating the push towards Homecoming 2023.

THON Night

It's THON Night at the regular season home finale on Thursday, August 31, as Four Diamonds families and THON members will celebrate the start of the drive towards THON 2024 at the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Fans will be able to donate a portion of the ticket to THON, and there will be special THON activities throughout the night.

Plus, one Penn State student will be the beneficiary of the FREE Books Giveaway on August 31 and get their books on the Spikes for the fall semester.

Season Ticket Holder Batting Practice

As part of the added benefits and amenities of being a Spikes Season Ticket Holder, the Season Ticket Holder Batting Practice will take place on Saturday, August 26 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Season Ticket Holders will have the chance to take their cuts on the field just like the Spikes will that night at this special exclusive session earlier in the day.

Tickets for all of these huge events, including all four remaining FIREWORKS from the Field nights, plus every game in the second half of the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-gamedays, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

