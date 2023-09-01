Fireworks from the Field, Fan Appreciation Night Top Spikes' Home Finale

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes closed out their 2023 home schedule with one last FIREWORKS From the Field show presented by Starfire Corporation and a spate of giveaways on Fan Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia after a 5-3 loss to the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Fans were able to see the FIREWORKS From the Fields how, themed as a Salute to Summer Vibes, from the infield at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park following the game, then participated in a special Everyone Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented byMount Nittany Health.

Plus, several giveaways highlighted Fan Appreciation Night presented byLion Country Kia, capped off by a two-year Lease Give away on a new Kia.

In game action, the Spikes (23-22 2nd Half) took a 3-0 lead in the fourth on a two-run single from Raul Ortega and a Jesse Fonteboa RBI single. However, Williamsport (18-26 2nd Half) took advantage of a pair of errors, a passed ball, and Brayland Skinner's two-run double to post five runs in the eighth inning and take the win.

Jonah Jenkins made a sterling start for the Spikes in his last scheduled outing of the 2023 season. Jenkins tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while recording seven strikeouts.

Kerry Wright (0-2) relieved and took the loss for State College after being charged with all five Crosscutters runs, though only one of them earned, over a total of 2 1/3 innings.

Williamsport starter Ruddy Gomez struck out nine batters but allowed three runs over 3 2/3 innings. Reliever Mitchell Scott (3-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out the side in the process, for the win. Connor Langrell (8) allowed one hit over two innings and notched five of his six outs via strikeout for the save.

The Spikes will now head to Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio for a quick two-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to finish the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft League season. Right-hander Xander Lovin (3-0) will get the ball for State College to face Mahoning Valley right-hander Dylan Sabia (2-4) in the 7:05 p.m. series opener on Friday.

