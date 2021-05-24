Fireworks, Dogs and Giveaway Highlight Second Shuckers' Homestand

BILOXI, MS - After a week in Tennessee, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos starting Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30. The Shuckers second homestand of the year features a giveaway, fireworks and the first Bark at the Park.

The first promotion of the homestand comes on Wednesday night with Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, with discounted tickets available at the MGM Park box office for active and retired military personnel with a valid ID. Former Mississippi State southpaw Ethan Small is also slated to start on Wednesday night, his first outing at home since throwing five no-hit innings on May 15. Turn two on Thursday, May 27 with Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108.

Friday, May 28 will have postgame fireworks, and on Saturday, May 29, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers hat courtesy of ACE Data and Storage. The homestand concludes with a 1:05 pm first pitch on Sunday, May 30, and a pair of promotions. It's the first Bark at the Park of the year, and it's also Family Fun Day Sunday, with ticket packages for groups of four or more.

Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online and in advance, which can save them up to 20 percent when purchased prior to the day of game. The Shuckers updated ticketing policy for 2021 is available here.

Tuesday, May 25 at 6:35 pm

- RHP Bowden Francis starts for Biloxi. Francis has won each of his first three decisions

- RHP Max Meyers, the third overall pick in the 2020 Draft and #22 prospect in all Minor League Baseball, starts for the Blue Wahoos

Wednesday, May 26 at 6:35 pm: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

- Discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel with a valid ID

- LHP Ethan Small, the 28th overall pick in the 2019 Draft out of Mississippi State and 2019 SEC Pitcher of the Year, starts for Biloxi

- LHP Jake Eder, the former Vanderbilt hurler, starts for Pensacola

Thursday, May 27 at 6:35 pm: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

- $2 Yuengling, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials

- $2 hot dogs

Friday, May 28 at 6:35 pm: Postgame Fireworks

- Stick around after the game for fireworks

- Gold Star Family Recognition pregame presented by Mississippi Veterans Affairs

- Catch Brewers top prospects Brice Turang (#2), Tristen Lutz (#12) and Payton Henry (#19) for Biloxi against Marlins top prospects J.J. Bleday (#2), Peyton Burdick (#12) and Jerer Encarnacion (#21) for Pensacola

Saturday, May 29 at 6:35 pm: Cap Giveaway presented by ACE Data and Storage

- Shuckers' Cap Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Sunday, May 30 at 1:05 pm: Bark at the Park & Family Fun Day Sunday

- Fans can bring their dogs to the game when they purchase a berm ticket for $7

- Fun Day ticket packages, with a four-ticket minimum, include a Reserved Level ticket and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for $15 per person

- Catch on the field after the game

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

