Fireworks and Family Feast Night Highlight Next Homestand

April 21, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium for a six-game series against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) starting on Tuesday, April 25th. The homestand features your chance to see Mariners top prospect Harry Ford plus RIBBY's Birthday, Fireworks, and our first Yoke's Family Feast Night of the season. Tickets are available.

Tuesday, April 25th - 11:05 AM Education Day Game presented by KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM

Daytime baseball is back! Who says school can't be fun?! The Spokane Indians will be hosting an Education Day Game for all elementary schools in the area. Come have a fun educational experience at the ballpark.

- First pitch at 11:05 a.m.

- Gates open at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, April 26th - RIBBY the Mascot's Birthday & Redband Rally Night

Join us as we celebrate RIBBY the Mascot's Birthday and learn more about Spokane River habitat with the Redband Rally Campaign presented by the City of Spokane. RIBBY's mascot friends will be on hand and we will be celebrating all things Redband Rally!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Thursday, April 27th - 1st Responders Appreciation Night presented by Inland Northwest AGC & Big 99.9 Coyote Country

Help the Spokane Indians thank all 1st Responders of the Inland Northwest. Local first responders will be on-hand to do demonstrations and show off their vehicles and equipment!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Friday, April 28th - Fireworks Night presented by Valley Glass & K-102 Country

Join us for a fabulous Friday Night Fireworks show after the game presented by Valley Glass (weather permitting). And don't forget to purchase your glow necklaces in the Spokane Indians Team Store!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, April 29th - Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

It's the first Yoke's Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long courtesy of Yoke's Fresh Market. Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

- First pitch at 5:09 PM

- Gates open at 4:00 PM

Sunday, April 30th - Pajama Party Day Game

You won't want to hit snooze on this game! Come dressed in your favorite onesie, night-gown, or matching PJ set for a comfy day at the ballpark. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

- First pitch at 1:05 PM

- Gates open at 12:00 PM

