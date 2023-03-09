Firework Fridays Set to Dazzle Virginia Credit Union Stadium in 2023

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Fridays will once again be the brightest nights at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, with fans treated to a spectacular post-game firework show.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are pleased to bring back Firework Fridays for the 2023 season. The 12 post-game shows kick off with a bang on Opening Night, and continue every Friday home game throughout the season.

Additionally, the FredNats' Fourth of July Spectacular, presented by F.H. Furr and the City of Fredericksburg returns for the third consecutive year. This Independence Day staple will be the largest fireworks show of the summer and is not to be missed.

The complete fireworks schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 7, presented by Spotsylvania Towne Centre

Friday, April 21, presented by Sign Enterprise

Friday, May 5, presented by Kasper Mechanical

Friday, May 19, presented by the City of Fredericksburg

Friday, June 2

Friday, June 9, presented by Tru by Hilton Thornburg

Friday, June 30, presented by Mullins Funeral Home

Tuesday, July 4, presented by F.H. Furr and the City of Fredericksburg

Friday, July 14, presented by Cask Government Services

Friday, July 28

Friday, August 4, presented by Wegmans

Friday, August 18, presented by Let's Smile Dental

Friday, September 1, presented by Kevin's Roofing & Attic Insulation

For the full promo schedule, click here. Please note that promotions are subject to change.

The FredNats open their 2023 season at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, April 7, kicking off a three-game homestand. Single game tickets go on sale in-person on Saturday, March 11 and online on Monday, March 13. Ticket plans, hospitality areas and group outings are available now at frednats.com.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

