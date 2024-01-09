Fireflies Will Host Annual Job Fair February 3

January 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a job fair at Segra Park Saturday, February 3 from 10 am-2 pm. The team is looking to fill approximately 300 open positions for the 2024 baseball season.

"We truly love all of our seasonal and part-time workers who are a part of our Fireflies family and serve our guests so well at Segra Park," said President Brad Shank. "Our game day team is such an important part of providing our fans with a fantastic and memorable experience every time they come through the gates for a Fireflies game."

The Fireflies will be hiring positions in the following departments:

Ballpark Operations

Venue Safety

Food and Beverage

Ticketing

Grounds Crew

Marketing

Merchandise

Fan Engagement

Specific openings in each department can be found on the application.

Those attending the job fair can print off this form and bring it with them to the job fair.

Those who cannot attend the job fair can fill out the form online here.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2024 campaign is slated for Tuesday, April 9 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2024 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

