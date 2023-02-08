Fireflies Volunteer Program Returns in 2023

February 8, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that their in-game volunteer program to help benefit local organizations will return for the 2023 baseball season. The Fireflies are looking for dedicated volunteers who are passionate about giving back to the community to join the Fireflies game day team.

Organizations who participate in the Volunteer Fundraising Program will work alongside Fireflies staff members in a concession stand or in the SCU Kids Zone during Fireflies games to raise money for their organization, event or cause. Organizations eligible for the program include, but are not limited to: Parent Teacher Associations, Booster Clubs, Community Event Planning Committees, Rotary Clubs and other Non-Profit Organizations.

The Volunteer Fundraising Program requires each organization to provide a minimum of six (6) volunteers to work four (4) games during the upcoming 2023 season. After volunteers complete their four games of service, the Fireflies will donate $750 to their organization in recognition of their time. Should organizations have more than six volunteers, the Fireflies will donate an additional $125 for each volunteer who participates in all four games of the program.

In 2022, the Fireflies donated $18,000 to 16 organizations who went through the volunteer program.

"We're excited to bring this program back. Last year we were able to impact and give back to 16 local organizations to help them accomplish their goals," Team President Brad Shank said. "This is a great way for us to bring the community to the ballpark and to help serve those that help to make Columbia a wonderful place."

Fireflies home games are primarily staffed by the Fireflies Game Day Experience Team, who help make a trip to Segra Park an unforgettable experience for hundreds of thousands of fans each year. Volunteers in the Volunteer Fundraising Program will work right alongside Game Day Experience Team members. In concessions, volunteers will work in various locations throughout the ballpark running registers and assisting with food and order preparation. In the SCU Kids Zone, volunteers will assist with Kids Zone ticket sales and will work to ensure the safety of children on the inflatables.

Organizations can learn more and sign up for the new Volunteer Fundraising Program online here. Groups can volunteer to work any Friday or Saturday games in the 2023 season, but will want to hurry as available dates are filling up fast.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2023 campaign is slated for Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm. Season Ticket Memberships and Group Ticket Packages for the 2023 season are on sale now and can be booked by visiting ColumbiaFireflies.com, by calling the Fireflies Sales team at 803-726-4487 ext 2 or by emailing sales@columbiafireflies.com. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in February. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 8, 2023

Fireflies Volunteer Program Returns in 2023 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.