Fireflies to Host MLB Youth Skills Competition & Home Run Derby

March 31, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host two Major League Baseball Youth Competitions at Segra Park in April: The Pitch, Hit and Run Competition and the Jr. Home Run Derby. Both competitions are the official youth competitions of Major League Baseball and are a fun and exciting way for youth players to showcase their abilities locally, regionally and nationally.

The Pitch Hit and Run presented by MLB Network Competition will take place Sunday, April 18 and the Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby will take place Sunday, April 25. Both competitions will be open to children under 14-years-old and registration is free for both events.

Children can participate in both events but must register separately for both individual events. Children who are not registered for the event through the official MLB registration link will not be eligible to advance to the regional competition.

The Pitch Hit and Run Competition presented by MLB Network Competition will be divided between boys and girls and further divided into four age divisions: 7-8 years old, 9-10 years old, 11-12 years old and 13-14 years old. Winners of the local competition held at Segra Park in each gender and age range will have the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition, ultimately culminating in the Finals during the Major League Baseball World Series.

Participants can register for the Pitch, Hit and Run online here. All participants should bring age verification, such as a copy of a birth certificate or something similar, to the competition.

The Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby divides boys and girls into two age divisions, 12 and under and 14 and under. Champions from both divisions will move through a Regional Level prior to having an opportunity to compete at the finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Participants can register for the Jr. Home Run Derby online here. All participants should bring age verification, such as a copy of a birth certificate or something similar, to the competition.

Each event will begin at 11am on their respective day. Participants will be put into 30-minute time slots throughout the day in order to limit the number of people on-field and in the ballpark at one time. All participants who have registered for the event will be contacted one week prior to the event to select what time slot would work best for them. Each 30-minute time slot will be limited to 10 kids.

Families are invited to watch their child participate in the competitions but will not be allowed on field. Non-participants will be required to wear masks at all times and are expected to practice social distancing both when seated and when walking on the concourse.

For questions about either event, please contact Nick Spano by email at nspano@columbiafireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from March 31, 2021

Fireflies to Host MLB Youth Skills Competition & Home Run Derby - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.