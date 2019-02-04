Fireflies to Host Annual Job Fair Saturday, February 9

February 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting their annual job fair at Segra Park on Saturday, February 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The team is looking to fill approximately 300 seasonal and part-time positions on the Gameday Experience Team for the upcoming season.

"The daily operation of Segra Park would not be possible if it weren't for our amazing Gameday Experience Team," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "The job fair is a chance to find new and exciting people who want to be part of creating memories for Fireflies fans here at the ballpark."

Available positions include: ushers, ticket takers, box office employees, parking attendants, greeters, photographers, merchandise staff, grounds crew, concessions, wait staff, mascots and mascot handlers, video production crew and special events.

Who: Interested applicants for seasonal positions with the Fireflies for the 2019 Season

What: Columbia Fireflies Job Fair

When: Saturday, February 9, 9:30 a.m. - Noon

Where: Segra Park (1640 Freed Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

New applicants are encouraged to download an application at ColumbiaFireflies.com (found under the 'Club Info' and 'Employment' tabs) and bring it with them to the job fair.

Returning applicants are encouraged to download the returning employee application, which can also be found at ColumbiaFireflies.com (under the 'Club Info' and 'Employment' tabs), and drop them off at the ballpark prior to February 15th. Returning employees do not need to attend the job fair.

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair is encouraged to scan and email his or her application to jobs@columbiafireflies.com or fax it to 803-726-3126.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

Season ticket packages are now available for the 2019 season. Reserve your seats by calling the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-HITS or visiting www.ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information. Season ticket plans start as low as $70. Individual game tickets will be available later in February.

Tickets for the Clemson University vs. College of Charleston baseball game on Wednesday, March 20th are now available for sale. Tickets can be purchased at the Fireflies box office, online at ColumbiaFireflies.com or over the phone at 803-726-HITS.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.