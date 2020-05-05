Fireflies T-Shirts Result in Donation for "Peace of Mind"

May 5, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies raised over $2,300 to support "Peace of Mind," a program that provides free hotel rooms to Columbia's first responders, medical professionals and front-line city staff who work in challenging environments that might allow for overexposure to the Coronavirus. The Fireflies were able to raise the money by selling a limited edition "Wash Your Wings" t-shirt and donated the profits to the Midlands organization.

"We are extremely excited that we were able to raise over $2,300 for Peace of Mind," said Mallory Turnbull, Merchandise Manager for the Fireflies. "Orders for the Wash Your Wings T-Shirt came in from all over the country and we would like to thank everyone who purchased a shirt for supporting our local community and the front line workers who continue to work hard to keep our community safe."

The Fireflies initiative started April 16 and ran through April 30.

Peace of Mind is administered by the Columbia Police Foundation, who have set a goal to raise at least $20,000. If you would like to donate separately, you can send donations to:

Columbia Police Foundation

Attn: Chief Skip Holbrook

1 Justice Square

Columbia, SC 29201

Even though shirt sales have ended, the Fireflies are continuing their efforts to help the Midlands during this time. The Fireflies have partnered with Minor League Baseball and Feeding America to help the national CommUNITY First campaign. Fireflies fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Columbia Fireflies as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Midlands community. For every $10 donated, the Fireflies will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.