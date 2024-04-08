Fireflies Seeking Pink Night Warriors of the Inning Nominees

April 8, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are searching for Breast Cancer Warriors to be honored throughout Pink Night at Segra Park, Thursday, May 7. The Fireflies will recognize a local breast cancer warrior each inning during the game. Warriors may survivors, those who are currently fighting or those who have lost their lives in the fight against breast cancer.

Fans can nominate a cancer warrior online by sharing their Warrior's story here. Nominations must be submitted by Sunday, April 28 at midnight. Eight warriors will be recognized and each warrior who gets selected will receive two complimentary tickets to the Fireflies game May 7 vs the Salem Red Sox at 7:05 pm.

The Fireflies 2024 season begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.