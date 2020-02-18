Fireflies Seek 2020 National Anthem Performers

February 18, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C .- The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will be hosting auditions in search for National Anthem singers to perform during the 2020 season. The Fireflies are seeking soloists and groups of all ages to perform the National Anthem for Fireflies regular season home games. Auditions will take place in the Club Lounge at Segra Park.

Auditions are by appointment only on Monday, March 2nd, Wednesday, March 4th, and Tuesday, March 10th. To reserve your audition time please contact Nick Musial at nmusial@columbiafireflies.com or (803)888-3047. Those that have performed at a Fireflies game in the past must audition again.

The Fireflies host 70 home games between April 9th and September 4th. Performances during the season are not guaranteed to everyone that auditions. Those that are selected to perform will receive four complimentary tickets to the game the night of their performance.

Season tickets are now available for the 2020 Columbia Fireflies season. Single game tickets for all Fireflies home games will go on sale Thursday, February 20 at 10am. To purchase your tickets visit the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park, contact the Box Office by phone at 803-726-4487 or visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 18, 2020

Fireflies Seek 2020 National Anthem Performers - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.